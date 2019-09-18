Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars, explained

China, Japan and South Korea have set ambitious targets to put millions ofÂ hydrogen-powered vehicles on their roads by the end of the next decade at a cost of billions of dollars.

But to date,Â hydrogenÂ fuelÂ cellÂ vehicles (FCVs) have been upstaged by electric vehicles, which are increasingly becoming a mainstream option due to the success of Tesla Inc's luxuryÂ carsÂ as well as sales and production quotas set by China.

Critics argue FCVs may never amount to more than a niche technology. But proponents counterÂ hydrogenÂ is the cleanest energy source for autos available and that with time and more refuelling infrastructure, it will gain acceptance.

AMBITIOUS TARGETS

China, far and away from the world's biggest auto market with some 28 million vehicles sold annually, is aiming for more than 10 lakh FCVs in service by 2030. That compares with just 1,500 or so now, most of which are buses.

Japan, a market of more than 50 lakh vehicles annually, wants to have 800,000 FCVs sold by that time from around 3,400 currently.

South Korea, which has a car market just one third the size of Japan, has set a target of 850,000 vehicles on the road by 2030. But as of end-2018, fewer than 900 have been sold.

WHYÂ HYDROGEN?

Hydrogen's proponents point to how clean it is as an energy source as water and heat are the only byproducts and how it can be made from a number of sources, including methane, coal, water, even garbage. Resource-poor Japan seesÂ hydrogenÂ as a way to greater energy security.

They also argue that driving ranges and refuelling times for FCVs are comparable to gasolineÂ cars, whereas EVs require hours to recharge and provide only a few hundred kilometres of range.

Many backers in China and Japan see FCVs as complementing EVs rather than replacing them. In general,Â hydrogenÂ is seen as the more efficient choice for heavier vehicles that drive longer distances, hence the current emphasis on city buses.

THE MAIN PLAYERS

Only a handful of automakers have madeÂ fuelÂ cellÂ passengerÂ carsÂ commercially available.

Toyota Motor Corp launched the Mirai sedan at the end of 2014, but has sold fewer than 10,000 globally. Hyundai Motor Co has offered the Nexo crossover since March last year and has sold just under 2,900 worldwide. It had sales of around 900 for its previous FCV model, the Tucson.

Honda Motor Co Ltd's ClarityÂ FuelÂ CellÂ is available for lease, while Daimler AG's GLC F-CELLÂ has been delivered to a handful of corporate and public sector clients.

Buses are seeing more demand. Both Toyota and Hyundai have offerings and have begun sellingÂ fuelÂ cellÂ components to bus makers, particularly in China.

Several Chinese manufacturers have developed their own buses, notably state-owned SAIC Motor, the nation'sÂ biggestÂ automaker, and Geely Auto Group, which also owns the VolvoÂ CarsÂ and Lotus brands.

WHYÂ HAVEN'TÂ FUELÂ CELLÂ CARSÂ CAUGHT ON YET?

A lack of refuelling stations, which are costly to build, is usually cited as theÂ biggestÂ obstacle to widespread adoption of FCVs. At the same time, the main reason cited for the lack of refuelling infrastructure is that there are not enough FCVs to make them profitable.

Consumer worries about the risk of explosions are also a big hurdle and residents in Japan and South Korea have protested against the construction ofÂ hydrogenÂ stations. This year, aÂ hydrogenÂ tank explosion in South Korea killed two people, which was followed by a blast at a NorwayÂ hydrogenÂ station.

Then there's the cost. Heavy subsidies are needed to bring prices down to levels of gasoline-powered cars. Toyota's Mirai costs consumers just over 5 million yen ($46,200) after subsidies of 2.25 million yen. That's still about 50 percent more than a Camry.

Automakers contend that once sales volumes increase,Â economiesÂ of scale will make subsidies unnecessary.