While electric two- and three-wheelers have led the "first wave" of adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, many individual buyers in the passenger car space are keeping away from buying an electric car.

One of the main reasons behind buyers not going for an electric car is the high ownership cost. For buyers of EVs, the total cost of ownership (TCO), which includes the cost for acquisition, running, and maintenance, is the most important factor determining the viability of the vehicle, according to a white paper on electric mobility released by strategy consultant firm Kearney.

electric cars is costlier than for petrol cars with the daily running of less than 40 to 45 kilometers. At distances beyond this threshold, electric cars offer a favorable TCO proposition. Most people in Indian cities travel about 35 to 40 kms a day between their homes and workplaces, which limits the savings from the lower running costs of EVs," the white paper said.

Then there's CNG. An already popular alternative fuel, EVs are likely to face strong competition from CNG-run vehicles considering their cost advantage for passengers with low daily usage. A TCO analysis for electric and CNG vehicles suggests EVs offer a favorable proposition only above a daily running of 170-180kms, making it more attractive for commercial fleet applications than for the individual buyer.

"At the current battery pack cost per kWh and the share of the battery in the overall vehicle cost, a 30 to 40 percent reduction in battery cost will lead to acquisition cost parity of electric vehicles with petrol and compressed natural gas offerings. Given the current trends in battery pack technology, it would take another three to five years before batteries are available at such price points in India," according to Kearney.

The COVID-19 challenge

According to Kearney, disruptions arising due to COVID-19 are likely to push back EV adoption in India by a few years.

"Macroeconomic factors and COVID-19 have led to a fall in crude oil prices, disruptions in supply chains, and a drop in consumer demand across industries. This could slow the thrust on widespread electric vehicle adoption. The short-term industry situation may give OEMs a reduced appetite to invest in newer offerings and diminish consumers’ incentive to move toward electric vehicles due to the reduced differential in running costs," the whitepaper noted.

Further, it said that due to prioritised spending in other sectors, the government may also have a reduced ability to provide long-term financial assistance to boost EV adoption and charging infrastructure.

"While the current state of the industry and the lockdown may have temporarily shifted focus away for the electrification agenda, there are still a number of challenges to be addressed. The policy landscape across states is still not aligned, TCO hasn’t reached parity for many segments, and the choice of options and acquisition cost of available options are important drivers," Rahul Mishra of Kearney said.