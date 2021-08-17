Who’s ahead in designing EVs for the future?

The world is finally starting to acknowledge that climate change is for real. And something needs to be done about it, fast. As the traditional carbon-spewing vehicles are seen as one of the major polluters today, all roads now lead to clean and green electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are available in two variants -- battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Sensing tremendous opportunities for growth around the corner, both traditional and upcoming automobile manufacturers are on the cusp of transitioning to EVs.

Here are the companies currently producing electric vehicles.

Tesla

Tesla is the leading name in electric vehicles even though its cars are not available across the world. Tesla only makes electric vehicles. Its plug and run EVs cover sedans, CUVs, and premium vehicles. Tesla has sold over 500,000 units globally, its largest markets being the US and China.

Volkswagen

The German automobile manufacturer is a major automotive brand with sub-brands like Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN under it.

The group’s companies offer over a dozen models of electric vehicles in hybrid and battery-electric versions. The portfolio of electric vehicles is set to increase as the group is expected to expand its range of EVs.

Nissan

The Japanese automobile manufacturer is one of the world’s leading EV manufacturers. The Nissan Leaf is the world’s biggest-selling EV. The company has sold thousands of units all over the world and it is reasonably priced, relatively speaking.

Ford

The pedigreed American car company has rolled out multiple EVs in its markets worldwide. Ford Focus Electric is one of its most popular vehicles. Other vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E are also available.

BMW

Another German manufacturer, BMW, is one of the pioneers in the field of electric vehicles. Its most popular offerings are the i3 and i8 models.