"When are you getting into electric vehicles?" a shareholder asks India's largest electric vehicle maker M&M
Updated : August 09, 2019 10:23 AM IST
He said, " If after producing and selling EVs for 9 years, after having 5000 eCars on the Indian roads, after 135 million eMiles behind us, if our share holders donâ€™t know that we make EVs, we have failed in our communication."
Goenka, in a following tweet, said, 'Yes, Mahindra has more 4-wheeler and 3-wheeler eVehicles on Indian roads than any other car company."
