Tractor to technology company Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was in a rude shock on August 8, 2019 during its annual general meeting when an ordinary shareholder asked when was the company planning to enter the buzzing electric vehicle (EV) market?

M&M managing director Pawan Goenka took to social networking platform Twitter to express his displeasure at the company's failed communication strategy. He said, " If after producing and selling EVs for 9 years, after having 5000 eCars on the Indian roads, after 135 million eMiles behind us, if our share holders donâ€™t know that we make EVs, we have failed in our communication."



In Mahindra AGM our shareholders asked us when are we getting into EVs. If after producing and selling EVs for 9 yrs, after having 5000 eCars on the INDIAN roads, after 135 M eMiles behind us if our share holders donâ€™t know that we make EVs, we have failed in our communication.

â€” Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) August 8, 2019

Goenka, in a following tweet, said, 'Yes, Mahindra has more 4-wheeler and 3-wheeler eVehicles on Indian roads than any other car company."

To put this in perspective, M&M sold a total of 37,474 vehicles in India in the month of July, a drop of 16 percent as against the same month of last year and an eight percent drop from January 1, 2019.

Combined with exports, total sales for the company stood at Rs 40,142 units.

M&M did not give a detailed breakdown of car sales between its various categories, including EVs, but said its cars and vans segment (including Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd) saw biggest sales drop of 56 percent in July, at 828 units.

It's three-wheeler sales stood at 4674 units in July 2019, down 16 percent from the corresponding month of last fiscal year.

On August 2, M&M said it reduced price of e-Verito by up to Rs 80,000 in order to pass the benefit of goods and services tax reduction on EVs announced by the government.

"Mahindra will pass on these benefits to customers across our entire product range with immediate affect. This tax cut along with the strong FAME II policy will see the adaption rate in electric vehicles going up drastically with a boost to India's last and first mile mobility," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said in a statement.

The company also slashed price of its electric three wheeler Treo by up to Rs 20,000. The prices of the model will now start at Rs 2.05 lakh (on-road).

GST Council recently reduced the GST on electric vehicles from the existing 12 per cent to 5 per cent effective.

Detailing EV plans, Goenka said, "We will have four EV models in the passenger vehicle segment - eVerito, eKUV (launch by end-2019), electric XUV300 (launch by end-2020) and an electric version of the Ford Aspire (co-developed with Ford, launch in 2021)"

He said, "We are betting on the EV future, while not compromising with IC engine vehicle development."