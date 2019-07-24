What's ailing India's automobile industry—NBFC crisis, sluggish demand, new norms

The automobile industry in India has been experiencing major stagnation for the past four quarters. A new report by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, outlines five major reasons behind the slowdown in the auto sector.

Using an econometric decomposition exercise, the report has identified a decline in rural demand coupled with the liquidity crisis stemming from NBFC defaults as the key culprits behind the slowdown.

Weak consumer sentiments across all segments led to a massive decline in automobile sales in June 2019 with both urban and rural areas witnessing a demand distress.

While the total quarterly production of the automobile segment grew 7.21 million in June 2019 from 5.6 million in June 2014, the quarterly registrations recorded a decline of 0.32 million in June 2019 on a year-on-year basis. Notably, domestic auto sales as a percentage of production have dropped to 84.35 percent in 2019 from 85.27 percent in 2014.