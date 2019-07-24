Auto
What's ailing India's automobile industry—NBFC crisis, sluggish demand, new norms
Updated : July 24, 2019 01:58 PM IST
A new report by Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, outlines five major reasons behind the slowdown in the auto sector.
Using an econometric decomposition exercise, the report has identified a decline in rural demand coupled with the liquidity crisis stemming from NBFC defaults as the key culprits behind the slowdown.
