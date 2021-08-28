What you should know about new Bharat series registration of vehicles

The ministry of road transport and highways has introduced a new regime for the registration of personal vehicles under the “Bharat Series”. This move will facilitate the seamless transfer of vehicles from one state to another. “A vehicle with the BH mark will not require a new registration mark when the owner shifts from one State to another,” said the ministry.

The facility will be initially available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, central and state government employees, employees of public sector undertakings, and private companies which have their offices in four or more states or Union Territories.

Any vehicle that carries the new registration mark will not have to be re-registered even if its owner migrates from one state to another.

Currently, the system of registration requires the owner to re-register the vehicle on relocation from the parent state to another state. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person will have to re-register his vehicle within 12 months after relocating from the state in which the vehicle is registered. The process required a no-objection certificate from the parent state and payment of road tax on a pro-rata basis before assignment of new registration mark in the new state.

At present, owners have to pay road tax for 15 years upfront while purchasing the vehicle. When the vehicle is re-registered in another state, road tax for the remaining number of years will have to be paid. The refund for the excess amount would then have to be claimed from the state where the vehicle was registered.

The Centre hopes that the new regime will put an end to the problem with states automatically transferring the road tax. However, states would also have to agree to a single road tax slab which is now different in different states.