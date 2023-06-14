What Sajjan Jindal had to say about JSW's bid for MG Motor

Earlier this month in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal had said that group is still working on a strategy for its Electric Vehicle play, and Chinese-owned MG Motor is on its list of possible acquisition targets.

A private company belonging to JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal plans to acquire MG Motor India, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based SAIC Motor. According to a report by The Economic Times, the venture would not involve JSW Steel and JSW Energy, which are the listed companies of the JSW Group.

Jindal will own 45-48 percent of MG Motor India, while dealers and Indian employees will own 5-8 percent, as per the report. Multiple sources familiar with the negotiations told ET that SAIC would hold the remaining share. A proposed plan, reportedly approved by the Indian government, aims to ensure that Indian entities own at least 51 percent of the equity, with Chinese companies holding a maximum of 49 percent.

"On MG Motor, if you are asking me specifically — because I don't shy away from difficult questions — that is also one of the companies on our list. Could be one of the options if they want to sell, but I am not sure as yet," he said.

According to a report by Autocar quoting data from Vahan, sales in the electric car and SUV sub-segment for May 2023 came at 7,443 units increasing 150.50 percent from 2,961 units in May 2022. The month-on-month growth came at 24.42 percent on April 2023’s 5,982 units.

In terms of market share, as per sales in May 2023, Tata Motors has the biggest portfolio with a market share of 78 percent. M&M, which also retails the e-Verito, clocked sales of 365 units, giving it a 5 percent market share. MG Motor India (442 units) was in the third place with a 6 percent share.

With the recent launch of the Comet EV, MG is already seeing a good response from the market for the compact EV, which competes with the Tata Tiago EV.

In fourth place with 309 units are PCA India, which sells the Citroen eC3, an electric variant of the C3 hatchback. BYD India comes in fourth with 139 units, followed by Hyundai Motor India (165 units).

The luxury carmakers contributed 146 units or 2 percent to total ePV sales, with BMW India leading with 72 units and Volvo Auto India in second place with 42 units.

Electric mobility is one of many new sectors the JSW Group is working on entering. "On EVs, we continue to work on that strategy. We haven't yet closed any deal, or haven't yet decided or put our finger on the final product. But we are going to work on it over the next six to eight months, and try and see that we can build the electric vehicle," he said, adding, "I am very excited about this opportunity for India because I feel that over the next seven to 10 years, electric vehicles are going to be the major mobility driver in the country. We want to be there when this idea or when this opportunity arises."

While he may favour taking the acquisition route to enter new arenas, he is also aware of the pitfalls that such an exercise brings. "In a new area, whether it is battery or EV or something else, which is not our domain industry, acquisition could be an area. But through acquisition, it also gets a little bit more complicated, because it is not designed to your specs, and you may not really get what you want," he said.

It's not just Electric Vehicles that the JSW Group is looking at, it's the whole electric mobility value chain. To that end, the group is also looking at making batteries in India, also because this would be allied to the group's existing presence in the energy business.