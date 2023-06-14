What Sajjan Jindal had to say about JSW's bid for MG Motor

Earlier this month in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal had said that group is still working on a strategy for its Electric Vehicle play, and Chinese-owned MG Motor is on its list of possible acquisition targets.

A private company belonging to JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal plans to acquire MG Motor India, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based SAIC Motor. According to a report by The Economic Times, the venture would not involve JSW Steel and JSW Energy, which are the listed companies of the JSW Group.

Jindal will own 45-48 percent of MG Motor India, while dealers and Indian employees will own 5-8 percent, as per the report. Multiple sources familiar with the negotiations told ET that SAIC would hold the remaining share. A proposed plan, reportedly approved by the Indian government, aims to ensure that Indian entities own at least 51 percent of the equity, with Chinese companies holding a maximum of 49 percent.