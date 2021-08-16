What powers an EV, how it works; here's all you need to know

The future is electric. In India, major car manufacturers like Mahindra Auto and Tata Motors have already launched their electric vehicles (EVs) and are planning a product expansion in the segment. The two-wheeler (scooter and bike) segment has witnessed more competition, with auto majors like TVS, Bajaj and Hero already launching their e-bikes. Newcomers like Ola have also wheeled in their new product offerings at attractive prices.

The benefits of owning an electric vehicle are many vis-a-vis traditional fuel vehicles. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of EVs as an alternative mode of transport in India.

Under the EV's hood

Battery

The rechargeable battery is the power source of an electric vehicle. The battery powers the electric motor, which runs the vehicle. An EV generally consists of multiple batteries, called a battery pack. As a battery pack occupies a lot of space, manufacturers install it under the floor of the cabin.

Motor

A car or a bike needs an engine to run. However, when it comes to electric vehicles, it is not an engine but a motor that runs the vehicle. The electric motor gets energy from a controller. This controller regulates the amount of power that the driver uses while pressing the accelerator pedal. Power or energy is stored in rechargeable batteries which can be recharged using regular plug points.

These electric motors have replaced the traditional petrol or diesel engines, that take up a lot of space and are quite complex. The new age EVs’ motors are far less complex and since they are compact, take up less space. Some EVs come with two or more motors.

Once again, unlike the conventional engine, electric motors have a big advantage when it comes to pickup and speed. Electric motors are noise and pollution free while offering maximum torque delivery.

Controller

The controller fixed in an EV regulates the flow of power from the battery pack to the motor. This controller calculates the usage, the available battery charge and then delivers the power. This results in the battery being utilised to the fullest.

In the case of two-wheelers, it is even more simple. A two-wheeler gets its electricity from the battery and an alternator. The battery stores the charge, maintains the voltage level, and keeps the electrical system working when the engine is switched off. The alternator gets active when the engine is switched on and provides electricity to the devices and also charges the battery while the two-wheeler is running.

Though the challenges are numerous, when compared to the conventional automobiles and two-wheelers being produced and sold, EVs are here to stay. There are teething issues such as recharge points and battery storage, but advantages such as zero emission, silent running and zero fuel costs make it a good buy.