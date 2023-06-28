What is the new Delhi motor vehicle aggregator and delivery service provider scheme and what's the backlash?

The scheme is a gist that aims to bring in a policy for direct aggregators and service providers to completely transition to electric vehicles (EVS) by 2030. Additionally, the scheme has been getting some backlash.

The Delhi Transport Department last month uploaded the ‘Draft Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Services Provider Scheme’ on its website. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says the scheme aims to achieve the twin objectives of prioritising the safety of passengers while promoting the use of electric vehicles to reduce pollution.

The Delhi transport department put up the proposed policy on its website on May 24. The final policy will be notified after public feedback is factored in.

But the scheme has been facing flak.

Recently, over 1,500 cab drivers wrote to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and gave suggestions on the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a not-for-profit industry body representing the digital services industry with over 500 Indian and multinational members, has expressed concerns over the scheme.

What is the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Services Provider Scheme?

The proposed scheme aims to establish guidelines for both ride-hailing and delivery service aggregators, such as Ola, Uber, Zomato, Swiggy, and Amazon. Its primary objective is to ensure a complete transition to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 for these aggregators and service providers.

Additionally, the scheme introduces regulatory provisions for bike taxis and rent-a-bike services. As a result, it raises the question of whether cabs will be required to be EVs. According to the draft scheme, once it is officially implemented, aggregators will be obligated to gradually convert their fleets to EVs.

For example, within six months of the scheme's enactment, 5 percent of a cab aggregator's newly onboarded fleet of four-wheelers must be EVs. This percentage will need to increase to 15 percent within a year, 25 percent within two years, and ultimately reach 100 percent within five years.

The draft proposes a fine of Rs 50,000 per vehicle if a company fails to make the transition.

Timeline Two-wheeler (Goods carrier Three-wheeler (passenger and goods carrier) Four-wheeler (passenger and goods carrier) 6 months 10% 10% 5% 1 year 25% 25% 15% 2 year 50% 50% 25% 3 year 75% 75% 50% 4 year 100% 100% 75% 5 year 100%

Apart from the EV plan, there are also regulations mentioned for monitoring and safety. As per the draft aggregators who provide on-demand service for passenger transportation will need to ensure the appropriate functioning of the GPS installed in the vehicle and provide efficient resolution for any issues that may develop in its functioning.

Aggregators will need to take appropriate action against the driver-partners who have 15 percent or more grievances for the rides undertaken by them in one month. Also, all the data shall be stored/collected by the aggregator quarterly from the date of service provided.

The scheme also proposes aggregators to establish a call centre in Delhi that gives information in Hindi and English.

Further, the Operating Centre/CCC should have access to all data and provide the same through portal access of the aggregator to the transport department. This is concerning grievances/complaints lodged by the rider(s)/consumer(s) and the action is taken to remedy the same.

What's the backlash?

Cab drivers who have written a petition to Delhi's Transport Minister complained of electric vehicles' higher costs. They have also demanded easy loan options for a smoother transition. They have suggested that a scheme be launched to balance the costs of making the shift.

The drivers have also requested the minister to make some provisions so that the vehicles come installed with panic buttons and extra costs to install them should not be borne by them.

Additionally, IAMAI has said that the scheme if implemented as envisioned could adversely impact the livelihoods of countless gig workers across Delhi.

“The EV conversion targets prescribed in the scheme appear to be based on assumptions of ecosystem maturity rather than evidence-based research. It is imperative the government recognise that the paucity of charging stations and battery-swapping infrastructure in the capital make the scheme’s ambitious targets virtually impossible to meet,” the note by IAMAI mentioned.

As per IAMAI, the stringent requirements for aggregators and delivery service providers to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) could have severe repercussions on business operations and the livelihoods of gig workers in the capital.

The prescribed targets for EV conversion present a significant risk to gig workers who have made substantial investments, often through loans, in vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). Additionally, the exorbitant costs associated with owning an EV make it financially unviable for the majority of gig workers in the capital. The goal of achieving 100 percent electrification for bike taxis right from the beginning raises grave concerns, as the absence of a moratorium for bike taxis could leave numerous gig workers without employment overnight.