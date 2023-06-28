What is the new Delhi motor vehicle aggregator and delivery service provider scheme and what's the backlash?

The scheme is a gist that aims to bring in a policy for direct aggregators and service providers to completely transition to electric vehicles (EVS) by 2030. Additionally, the scheme has been getting some backlash.

The Delhi Transport Department last month uploaded the ‘Draft Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Services Provider Scheme’ on its website. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says the scheme aims to achieve the twin objectives of prioritising the safety of passengers while promoting the use of electric vehicles to reduce pollution.

The Delhi transport department put up the proposed policy on its website on May 24. The final policy will be notified after public feedback is factored in.