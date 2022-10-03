What is PUC or Pollution Under Control Certificate that's a must in Delhi?

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Delhi government has announced that vehicle owners will be required to carry their vehicles' Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to buy fuel at petrol pumps in the National Capital from October 25. What is it and how to get it?

    The Delhi government has announced that vehicle owners will be required to carry their vehicle's Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUC) to buy fuel at petrol pumps in the National Capital from October 25.

    The decision was taken after a meeting of officials from the environment, transport and traffic departments on September 29. Making the announcement, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said vehicular emission was among the key reasons behind air pollution and the latest move was aimed at curbing it.

    A PUC certificate testifies that the vehicle complies with the emission standards. The document specifies that the emission pollution of vehicles is within the prescribed limits. All vehicles on Indian roads are required to possess a valid PUC certificate under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule 1989.

    Also read: Gopal Rai launches Green War Room to monitor, combat Delhi's air pollution

    Usually, a new vehicle is exempted from PUC in the first year. Following this, the car has to undergo mandatory PUC tests at regular intervals to get a validity certificate. A PUC certificate is usually valid for a year from the date of issue.  Failure to produce a PUC certificate can invite a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or six months of imprisonment or both under the Motor Vehicle Act.

    The vehicle owner may also be disqualified from holding their licence for three months. If the vehicle is founding to be emitting fumes beyond the prescribed limit, despite possessing a valid PUC certificate, the certificate will be cancelled. The vehicle owner will have to obtain a new PUC certificate within seven days.

    Also read: Nitin Gadkari calls for switch to electric fuel, scrapping old trucks and road safety measures

    The PUC certificate rule is applicable to CNG-powered vehicles in addition to petrol and diesel vehicles.

    How to get PUC certificate?

    A PUC certificate can be obtained from a government-authorised emission test centre with a computerised facility. Such centres are commonly attached to petrol pumps. Once you locate the test centre, take your vehicle to get its exhaust pipe examined. Pay the fee to obtain the PUC certificate. 

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
