We see inter-city travel as a huge opportunity, says Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran

Uber is busy expanding to various modes apart from cars in the country and the number of its active riders has grown by 25 percent in a year, says Pradeep Parameswaran, president of Uber India and South Asia.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Parameswaran said the firm is deepening its engagement in the car segment and is now doing more than 14 million rides per week. “India is an investment market for us. We are in 52 cities in India and the rest of South Asia. Our plan is to cover at least 200 cities next year,” he pointed out.

The ride-hailing major has launched a new campaign for Uber Auto, which also aims to empower riders with seamless shared mobility solutions. The company also launched an Uber Moto campaign for youth with convenient doorstep pickup to help them save time from the arduous commute and use that time to up-skill themselves.

According to Parameswaran, the intercity travel segment has a lot of potential in India which remains untapped. “One of the biggest challenges in our country is travelling between cities. That has not been addressed by ride sharing in its entirety. In fact, all the ride-sharing platforms put together is a very small percentage of that market. Lucknow to Kanpur, Lucknow to Allahabad… it is a huge opportunity by itself. Those will be important parts of the expansion strategy,” he observed.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

The name of the show is very appropriate, Riders in the storm, drivers in the storm, but 2019 has been a difficult year not just for Uber here in India but for Uber globally as well. In Q3 while the losses have come down to about $1.2 billion versus what you saw in Q2 which was about $5 billion, there are question marks on whether you are going to be able to globally achieve the target of attaining profitability by 2021. Sum up the year for us?

It has been quite the year but I have to say quite the year in a positive way particularly as it leads to the India and South Asia business.

I want to jog your memory a little bit to 2013. When we launched in India, we were a car product which means that we provided point-to-point car services in big cities and as we have evolved, that service got a lot of love from riders and drivers and we grew exponentially over the first five years.

We took stock earlier this year and you go back to the mission. Uber was always created with the idea of providing safe, convenient and affordable transportation to everybody and if you think about India, I would argue India doesn’t move in air-conditioned cars.

If we want to be true to our mission, we recast a little bit of our thought process to say how do you make Uber relevant to a large part of the people who use transportation. Ride sharing and technology should help not just people who can afford car services but also people who would move around in two-wheelers and three-wheelers and buses and so we recast our strategy.

If you think about what we have launched and expanded, we now have a business in two-wheelers that is growing fast. A business in three-wheelers that has got a lot of traction and we are trying a number of things including a partnership with transport agencies so that Uber truly in its full expression becomes a platform for transport.

I will pick up on each of these things and address the recast and strategy that you just spoke of but speaking of recast, you pre-empted my question, let us talk about recasting a business. You have seen a restructuring as far as the business is concerned, is that more to deal with regulatory compliance, what was the need for the restructuring at this point in time?

On-shoring allows us a number of things that we can do in the country that are much easier to do as an on-shored entity. There are a variety of things. So this is not from a compliance standpoint, it is just a big enabler for the business. So being physically present here, allows us to take advantage of a number of rules and regulations in ways that we didn’t have as an offshore entity, but the recast to me has been more strategic – this is just one of the methods as part of that but the strategy has changed.

So linking back, the recast in strategy to fund infusion and we have seen the largest tranche coming in, over Rs 1,700 crore into the India business. Is that going to be enough to fuel the kind of expansion plans that you have?

India is an investment market for us. That has been public and on record. As we think about our journey as a country, we are still in very early stages of the tech-led disruption cycle and we believe that we are going to be in investment mode in India particularly as we see the bets for the future.

It takes time to create a vibrant and sustainable market place, which means there are enough vehicles on the road so when somebody presses a button, you can get a ride in ten minutes and there are enough riders who have built a habit and that takes time for every new mode that you create. That is the investment we are making and we are substantially supported to make sure that that happens over the next three to five years.

Now let us talk about numbers. In 2018, Uber India was about 11 percent of the total rides that Uber was doing globally, what does that number stand at today?

We are roughly about the same. If you remember, last year in November we were about 11 million rides a week. That number is now north of 14 million rides a week. The number of active riders on our platform has also expanded by 25 percent in the same timeframe.

Speaking of driving the rider growth now and clearly the bet seems to be on deepening penetration as well as moving more to two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws as you have suggested. How many cities are you currently operating in and what is the plan now for 2020, where will we see you?

We are in 52 cities in India and in South Asia broadly. We are trying to go to a Bharat product and service which means that our expansion will now cover next year at least 200 cities and that expansion has already started in the second half of this year and will rapidly expand in 2020.

This is going to be more on the two-wheeler and on the auto side as you head into tier-II, tier-III cities?

I think you will see all modes but I do expect the volume to come from the two-wheeler and three-wheeler service. I will give you one example, one of the biggest challenges in our country is travelling between cities. That has not been addressed by ride sharing in its entirety. In fact, all the ride sharing platforms put together is a very small percentage of that market. Lucknow to Kanpur, Lucknow to Allahabad… is a huge opportunity by itself stand alone. Those will be important parts of the expansion strategy. Intercity travel will be quite big.

So intercity and intracity travel is what you are focusing on. How much of this is going to have to be driven by partnerships and associations that you form with original equipment manufacturers for instance?

If you think about our history, we had a terrific technology, a terrific product, we turned it on and we were pulling in partners who brought cars from all platforms.

As you move forward, it is absolutely critical to partner with the OEMs in much tighter ways. They have much deeper presence, they are present in many more cities than we are. They have physical infrastructure and vehicles that they were building; let us take Bajaj as an example, were never on our platform in the past. I will give you one great example, Bajaj has been working on the quadracycle platform now for a while. This year is the first year we brought the Qute into the Uber platform and I am thrilled to tell you there are now 100 Qutes on our platform in Bangalore alone. The feedback that we have gotten from riders and drivers both have been terrific. These are typically people who used to drive an auto, now have picked up the Qute, it is a much more comfortable vehicle to drive. Riders who used to go on auto are now taking Qutes because it is a closed vehicle and provides a better experience. The ratings tell us that it is going to be something that is going to work.

Are you taking it to other cities?