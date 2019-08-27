Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
We had virtually zero sales for 4 months when govt suddenly altered EV policy, says Hero Electric CEO

Updated : August 27, 2019 06:39 PM IST

In the tight frame of time in which they were forced to become compliant with the new subsidy norms, the EV companies suffered a massive setback in sales.
Gill and the SMEV are working with the government for some deviations on the localisation requirements in the FAME-II scheme.
