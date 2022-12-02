Watch timelapse video of Tesla Semi truck covering 500 miles on a single charge

Tesla made the first deliveries of its all electric Semi trucks on December 1, five years after the heavy-duty hauler was unveiled.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla made the first deliveries of its Semi truck on December 1. During the delivery event for PepsiCo, Tesla highlighted that a breakthrough trip of 500-mile on a single charge was completed by the Semi truck. Tesla has now shared a timelapse video of the long trip between Fremont and San Diego, California.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted that the first of the Tesla Semi trucks had successfully completed a 500-mile trip while weighing 81,000 pounds. The news caught the attention, and sparked debates about the range of Class 8 all-electric truck and the authenticity of Musk’s claim.

Musk later pledged to upload the full video of the journey but for now, Tesla shared a timelapse of the long trip between Fremont and San Diego, California.

The 500-mile fully loaded drive was a real-world test of the class 8 all-electric trucks that were delivered to PepsiCo. The video showed the truck pulling a trailer full of goods and the journey being several hours long.

Tesla’s all-electric Semi trucks were first unveiled in concept form in 2017. At the time Musk said they were set to go into production in 2019. However, delivery of the trucks was delayed for a several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a global chip shortage.

After the initial unveiling, representatives from PepsiCo had reserved 100 Semis and have now received the first batch. However, during the delivery presentation Musk did not mention how many trucks were delivered to PepsiCo.

As per Tesla, the Class 8 all electric Semi is powered by four independent motors on the rear axles, and it can accelerate 0-60mph in 20 seconds. The trucks have a battery range of up to 500 miles on a single charge. The truck will also feature a 1,000-volt powertrain architecture, traction control to prevent jackknifing, regenerative braking, and an automatic clutch for seamless highway driving

The price of the trucks may start at $150,000. Several orders from businesses like Walmart and FedEx have been placed for the trucks, as per a report by The Verge.