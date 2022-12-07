Anand Mahindra shared a video praising the innovation of a construction worker who turned ascooter into an electric pulley,

Anand Mahindra often shares some of the most fascinating content on Twitter with his followers. In his latest post, Mahindra shared a video of a scooter customised to power a pulley by a construction worker. Impressed by his innovation, Mahindra praised his ingenuity.

In the clip, a man is seen seated on a scooter, which is secured in place at a construction site. The man is seen squeezing the throttle to lift cement bags to the top of the under-construction building by using the wheel of the scooter as a motor for a pulley.

Anand Mahindra said that it was a great example of why the engines of vehicles are called powertrains as it includes axels, gears and more components like the man had used. However, he pointed out that the application would be much better with an electric motor instead of the petrol scooter as it would be less noisy and more cost-effective due to the rising cost of fuel.

ALSO READ

“I guess that’s why we call them ‘power’ trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better (and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand,” Anand Mahindra wrote in his tweet.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I guess that’s why we call them ‘power’trains. Many ways to utilise the power of vehicle engines. This would be even better ( and quieter!) with an e-scooter, once their cost is brought down or they are available second-hand. pic.twitter.com/Xo6WuIKEMV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2022

The clip has been viewed more than 312,000 times on Twitter so far and not just Anand Mahindra, but netizens also lauded the innovation as well.

One user praised the worker's spirit of engineering and wrote, “The best I find is the coupling...Bravo...If we are passing the minds down the generation we are also keeping/using them behind,” one user wrote.

Other users termed it as the use of the typical Jugaad mindset of Indian people.

“Indians are experts in resource utilisation,” another comment read.