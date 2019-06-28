Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD in advanced talks to invest in India, says report

China’s biggest electric carmaker, Warren Buffett-backed BYD Auto Co. Ltd, is looking to make a massive investment in India to produce electric vehicles, reported LiveMint, citing sources.

The company, according to the Mint sources, is expected to unveil its investment plans by the end of this year or by early next year.

The report said that the company is in advanced talks with its Indian partner Olectra Greentech Ltd to either set up a joint venture or make significant investments in a standalone entity.