Looking for midcap ideas? This auto-anciliary stock could jump 23% in the long-term
Updated : January 21, 2020 03:29 PM IST
In the last one-year, Wabco India shares have returned 2 percent to investors although the 10-year return on the stock is a strong an over 854 percent.
Analysts at Geojit Financial Services are of the view that the company is poised to benefit from the new BS-VI norms, which will kick-in from April 1, 2020.
WIL has reported an impressive export CAGR of 15 percent over FY14-19 accounting for 30 percent of revenue in FY19.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more