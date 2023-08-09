VST launches Series 9 compact tractors with segment-first features

These new tractors can be used with various implements such as tillers, rotavators, MB ploughs, ridge, duck foot cultivators, sprayers, loaders, haulage, thresher, genset and many more. The tractors are equipped with best-in-Class Engines delivering best-in-class power, torque, and mileage.

Homegrown farm equipment manufacturer VST Tillers Tractors Ltd on Wednesday launched a new series of compact tractors in India, designed and developed at its Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. The Series 9 range, which consists of six models from 18 HP to 36 HP, is designed to meet the growing needs of farm mechanisation in various crops and fields.

The new tractors, which are named starting with "9", are VST 918 (18.5 HP), VST 922 (22 HP), VST 927 (24 HP), VST 929 (28 HP), VST 932 (30 HP), and VST 939 (36 HP). They are available from this month onwards at VST's dealerships across the country.

Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, in a statement, said that the Series 9 range is the most advanced and versatile tractor offering in its segment and is developed to deliver a winning formula of "Extra Power – Extra Saving- Extra Comfort" for better earnings for Indian farmers. He added that VST will soon launch a premium series of VST-Zetor tractors to offer a wide range of products to farmers and business associates.

VST claims that its new Series 9 tractors have several firsts in the industry features, such as independent Power Take Off (PTO), MID PTO, Reverse PTO, fully Synchromesh Gearbox, Electro-Hydraulic Controls (EHC) and Dual Track width option with selective models. The tractors are also equipped with best-in-Class Engines delivering best-in-class power, torque, and mileage.

According to the company, the Series 9 tractors have a state-of-the-art design and optimal dimensions, making them lightweight. They come equipped with projector headlamps, a heat protector shield, a new-generation instrument cluster, a deluxe seat, and a short turning radius. These new tractors can be used with various implements such as tillers, rotavators, MB ploughs, ridge, duck foot cultivators, sprayers, loaders, haulage, thresher, genset and many more.

VST Tillers Tractors, which was established in 1967 by the VST Group of companies, commands a leadership position in power tillers with more than 70 percent market share and also produces other categories of tractors, engines, transmission, power reaper, and precision components. VST exports its products to European, Asian, and African markets under the 'FIELDTRAC' brand name.

The company crossed the milestone of Rs 1,000 crore in revenue during FY23 and plans to become a Rs 3,000 crore global brand in diversified farm mechanisation products and solutions by 2026, as per their 5X Vision.