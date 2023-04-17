VRL Logistics to expand fleet, places order for over 1,500 Ashok Leyland trucks

VRL aims to reduce maintenance time, fewer stop-overs, and higher efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability through the new trucks.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. on Monday announced that it has received an order of 1,560 trucks from VRL Logistics Ltd. (VRL). The order has been placed for the AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models of Ashok Leyland.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO at Ashok Leyland, said, "VRL Logistics and Ashok Leyland have a longstanding association, which is beyond the usual customer-OEM relationship. Over the years VRL has worked very closely with us in developing new products and features suited to emerging needs of customers in the logistics industry... With this fresh order, our relationship has only become deeper and stronger."

VRL aims to reduce maintenance time, fewer stop-overs, and higher efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability through the new trucks.

The Hinduja Group’s flagship company launched AVTR 4420 in the 4X2 tractor segment on July 25, 2022, and had become the first Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to offer tractors with 41.5T and 43.5T GCW in two-axle configuration, as per the company.

Recently, the leading commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland announced the launch of its e-marketplace 'Re-AL' for used commercial vehicles. The online marketplace is to facilitate customers to exchange used vehicles and upgrade to new Ashok Leyland trucks and buses. Meanwhile, the company also has plans for modular vehicle ranges and alternate powertrains.

For March 2023, the Hinduja Group company reported a 19 percent year-on-year rise in its sales in domestic and overseas markets at 23,926 units. Total sales grew by 50 percent to 1,92,205 units in the fiscal year 2023 from 1,28,326 units sold in the same time during the previous year.

The shares of Ashok Leyland were trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 138.4 till 10:20 am.