Luxury car maker Volvo Car India on June 7 announced that its all-electric offering — the XC40 Recharge — will be assembled in India for the Indian market.

The car, with a range of up to 418 km per charge — according to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) — will be assembled at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge is expected to be launched in the country next month. Volvo Car India started the local assembly in 2017 and its focus is to add models to the locally assembled line-up, the company said in a statement.

At present, its flagship SUV XC90, the mid-size SUV XC60, the compact luxury SUV XC40 and the luxury sedan S90 are being locally assembled at the Bengaluru plant.

Also Read: These cars have the longest waiting in India due to chip shortage and other issues

Volvo Car, which showcased XC40 Recharge in India recently, is likely to commence deliveries from October. Volvo Car India said it is committed to introduce a new all-electric model every year, starting 2022.

Volva Car India had last year introduced the XC60, S90, and XC90 (petrol) models with a 48V mild-hybrid system as part of its transition to an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said the company is committed to grow the Indian market and plans to assemble the latest offering the XC40 Recharge at the company's plant in Bengaluru is a reflection of this resolute.

"The future of mobility is electric and as a company, we have already stated that we will be an all-electric car company by 2030. Our focus on local assembly is a step in this direction. Our current range of internal combustion engine cars are already being rolled out from Hosakote plant to the exacting safety and quality global benchmarks that Volvo is known for," Malhotra said.