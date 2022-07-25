Volvo Cars India has launched the Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV in India on July 26. The company said the electric SUV will be assembled at Volvo’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. The XC40 Recharge, is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Here’s is all you need to know about the new Volvo XC40 Recharge

Exterior design

The XC40 Recharge features a blacked-out front grille finished in body colour with the Volvo logo. The charging point is positioned behind the fuel filler cap. The X40 recharge features LED headlamps, vertically-positioned LED taillights, a black cladding on the front and rear bumpers, and a dual-tone paint job.

Interior and features

The interior of the Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a new nine-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates. It also features dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, four USB Type-C ports, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will have a seating capacity of five people.

Engine and specification

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be powered by a 78kWh battery pack. It will be propelled by two electric motors, producing a combined power output of 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The model has a claimed range of 418 km on a full charge, as per the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. Volvo claims that the XC40 Recharge SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and it has a top speed of 180 kmph.

Safety

The XC40 Recharge comes with a 360-degree surround-view camera, multiple airbags, emergency braking assistance, lane assist system, electronic parking brake, road sign information oncoming lane mitigation, and cross-traffic alert for safety.

Price

The XC40 Recharge, the company's first electric vehicle in India, is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As a result, it costs Rs 11.40 lakh more than the XC40 with a petrol engine.

Customers may put orders for the XC40 Recharge starting on July 27 for a nominal fee of Rs 50,000 exclusively on the Volvo website.