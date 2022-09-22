Volvo launches facelifted XC40 in India at Rs 43.20 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com

Volvo has launched a slightly facelifted version of the XC40 in India at an introductory price of Rs 43.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The 2022 XC40 gets a few exterior and interior tweaks but is not a drastic departure from the old car. However, under the hood, the car gets a mild-hybrid powertrain which improves the efficiency of the older 2.0-litre petrol motor reportedly by 15 percent.

The facelifted version of Volvo XC40 is available for a limited period during the festive season. Prices of the car will be hiked up to Rs 45.90 lakh after that. The outgoing model has priced at Rs 44.50 lakh.

Globally, the Volvo XC40 facelift was unveiled earlier this year. It will compete with BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and the MINI Countryman in the premium compact SUV segment in India.

Volvo XC40 facelift look

In terms of design, the 2022 XC40 facelift comes with cosmetic updates which are mostly concentrated on the front fascia. The headlamps have been reprofiled and are now a lot more angular.

While the grille remains unchanged, the front bumper has been given a redesign with more angular creases and revamped fog lamps.

The rear looks identical to the previous version. Unlike the pre-facelift model, the new version does not get the dual-tone paint scheme and more stylish 18-inch alloys. Instead, the 2022 XC40 comes with rather plain-looking 5-spoke silver alloy wheels.

The car will have two new colour options on offer - Sage Green and Fjord Blue.

Interior and features

Most of the interior is changed with only the dashboard and doors getting a new wood trim. The infotainment system, which still has a portrait-styled 9-inch infotainment screen, has been updated in the new version with Google’s Android operating system to offer a smartphone-like experience. Along with this comes a host of Google apps as standards such as voice-controlled Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps and other Google services.

Among other features, the updated Volvo XC40 gets a new advanced air purifier with PM 2.5 filter, 14-speaker Harmon Kardon system with surround sound, wired Apple CarPlay, pilot assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert with forward and rear collision mitigation.

Engine

The biggest change in the updated XC40 is the addition of mild hybrid technology to the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is coupled with a 48V integrated starter-generator motor. The powertrain makes about 197bhp and 300Nm of peak torque, which is up 7hp from the previous petrol-only 2.0-litre motor. However, the peak torque remains unchanged. The engine comes with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.