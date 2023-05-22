English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsVolvo to sell 1,000 electric trucks to Holcim in green deal

Volvo to sell 1,000 electric trucks to Holcim in green deal

Volvo to sell 1,000 electric trucks to Holcim in green deal
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 12:56:57 PM IST (Published)

The first batch of 130 trucks will be delivered in late 2023 and 2024 to various European markets, such as France, Germany, Switzerland and Britain.

Volvo Trucks on Monday announced a landmark deal with Holcim, a Swiss company that provides building solutions, to deliver 1,000 electric trucks over the next seven years.

The deal, which is the largest of its kind for Volvo electric trucks, will help Holcim reduce its carbon footprint and achieve its sustainability goals.
The first batch of 130 trucks will be delivered in late 2023 and 2024 to various European markets, such as France, Germany, Switzerland and Britain.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X