Volvo to sell 1,000 electric trucks to Holcim in green deal

Volvo Trucks on Monday announced a landmark deal with Holcim, a Swiss company that provides building solutions, to deliver 1,000 electric trucks over the next seven years.

The deal, which is the largest of its kind for Volvo electric trucks, will help Holcim reduce its carbon footprint and achieve its sustainability goals.

The first batch of 130 trucks will be delivered in late 2023 and 2024 to various European markets, such as France, Germany, Switzerland and Britain.