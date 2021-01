Volvo Car India has launched the third generation S60 in the Indian market. The company had on Wednesday announced that the S60 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited number of online bookings from their Volvo website.

Engine and features

The new S60 will be powered by a 1969 CC engine that can deliver 190HP of power and 300Nm of peak torque. The all-new S60 is based on the company’s own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. It has also secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP.

Some of the key safety features of the all-new S60 luxury sedan are city safety with autobrake technology, pilot assist, steering assist system, driver alert control, etc.

City safety with autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding collisions. It also recognises pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. The pilot assist system supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130kph.