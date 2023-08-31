Volvo C40 Recharge to Mercedes-Benz EQE: Check upcoming car launches in September

The automobile industry is going to see a busy month in September as many top brands are scheduled to launch new cars and SUVs. The new vehicle launches in September would offer a wide choice for customers ranging from EVs to SUVs.

From sleek designs to powerful performances, the vehicles are expected to come packed with latest features. Top automakers like Volvo, Tata Motors, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, among others, are going to launch new cars in September.

Volvo C40 Recharge:

This 5-seater electric SUV-coupe will be launched on September 4 in India. Boasting an electric powertrain, this SUV is equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack. This gives the SUV the ability to produce 402 bhp in peak power and 660 Nm of torque. According to Volvo, it can travel up to 530 kilometres on a single charge, based on the globally recognised WLTP standard. In accordance with the variant selected, the Volvo C40 Recharge pricing is anticipated to vary from Rs 59 Lakh to Rs 60 Lakh.

Honda Elevate: This highly-anticipated offering from Honda is set to launch on September 4. This SUV will be unique to the Indian market and comes in four different versions- SV, V, VX, and ZX. Under the hood, the Elevate SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine. This engine can produce an impressive 119 bhp of power and a torque of 145.1 Nm. You'll have the choice of either a six-speed manual gearbox or an advanced CVT transmission for this engine. As for the price, the Honda Elevate is expected to cost between Rs 10 Lakh and Rs 17 Lakh, depending on the variant.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe made its global entrance on October 15, 2022, and it's now scheduled for debut in India on September 7. Built upon the same FAAR platform as the 1 Series, this Gran Coupe boasts a front-wheel-drive layout. Beneath its elegant exterior, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe offers a singular powertrain choice of a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine has been tuned to deliver 187bhp of power and a 400Nm of torque. The vehicle also comes exclusively paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe kicks off at a starting price of Rs 43.50 lakh and the price goes up to Rs 47 Lakh for the top model.

Tata Nexon (Facelift): Tata Motors is unveiling the 2023 Nexon range on September 14. This updated version of the SUV boasts an impressive facelift, showcasing a notable redesign. The changes include a fresh split-type headlamp arrangement, a sleek full-width LED tail light, and stylishly refreshed 16-inch alloy wheels. What’s noteworthy is that the compact crossover will maintain the same reliable 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel motor that were present in the previous model. The Nexon facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz EQE: Mercedes is all set to introduce the EQE SUV in India on September 15. This is the fourth vehicle built on Mercedes's Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform. When it comes to power, the global version of the EQE offers a single-motor setup that delivers 292 horsepower and an impressive 565 Newton-meters of torque. For those seeking more power, there's the dual-motor EQE 500 4Matic, which steps it up to 408 horsepower and a substantial 858 Newton-meters of torque. Notably, the EQE is equipped with a substantial 90.6 kWh battery pack that enables a range of 500 kilometres per full charge. The Mercedes-Benz EQE is expected to have a price range of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 90 lakh.