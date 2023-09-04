CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsVolvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Volvo’s new C40 Recharge will go up against the likes of Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Moreover, while there aren’t any electric coupe-SUVs in this price range, internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs like Audi Q3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe also fall in the same segment.

Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Sept 4, 2023 8:57:38 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo, on Monday, launched its first ground-up electric vehicle (EV) ‘C40 Recharge’ in India. This is the company’s second EV after the XC40 Recharge sports utility vehicle (SUV), which was launched last year.

The company has priced the new C40 Recharge starting at an introductory price of Rs 61,25,000 and the bookings for the new coupe-SUV will start from September 5, 5 p.m. onwards.


Volvo will be importing completely knocked-down (CKD) kits of its electric cars from its facility in China for assembly and sale in India before making them locally at its Bengaluru facility. The company had earlier stated that it plans to introduce one EV every year in India.

Volvo’s new C40 Recharge will go up against the likes of Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Moreover, while there aren’t any electric coupe-SUVs in this price range, internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs like Audi Q3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe also fall in the same segment.

(This is a developing story and will be updated soon.)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Electric vehicles (EVs)new car launchvolvo india

Recommended Articles

View All
Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices from September 16

Escorts Kubota to hike tractor prices from September 16

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

VE Commercial Vehicles faces export challenges amid South Asian market pressures, says MD & CEO

VE Commercial Vehicles faces export challenges amid South Asian market pressures, says MD & CEO

Sept 4, 2023 IST5 Min Read

M&M gears up for festive season with a robust 2.9 lakh SUV booking pipeline

M&M gears up for festive season with a robust 2.9 lakh SUV booking pipeline

Sept 4, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X