Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India at introductory price of Rs 61.25 lakh

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo, on Monday, launched its first ground-up electric vehicle (EV) ‘C40 Recharge’ in India. This is the company’s second EV after the XC40 Recharge sports utility vehicle (SUV), which was launched last year.

The company has priced the new C40 Recharge starting at an introductory price of Rs 61,25,000 and the bookings for the new coupe-SUV will start from September 5, 5 p.m. onwards.

Volvo will be importing completely knocked-down (CKD) kits of its electric cars from its facility in China for assembly and sale in India before making them locally at its Bengaluru facility. The company had earlier stated that it plans to introduce one EV every year in India.

Volvo’s new C40 Recharge will go up against the likes of Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Moreover, while there aren’t any electric coupe-SUVs in this price range, internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs like Audi Q3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe also fall in the same segment.

