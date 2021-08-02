Volkswagen's Taigun set for launch this month, to take on Creta, Kushaq; check details

German carmaker Volkswagen’s latest offering Taigun could be its biggest release of 2021 here. The company plans to launch it in India this month. The Taigun is expected to be priced at Rs 10.50 lakh to 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV will be competing with the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and others. The Kushaq was launched just a little over a month back in June and has garnered a positive response from the Indian market.

A production spec of the Taigun in March showed it is built on the same platform as the Kushaq. Taigun comes with a Volkswagen slatted grille at the front along with an LED-head light with LED DRL lights on each side. The fog lights come with a chrome casing. The top-end model comes with round wheel arches that are large in size and cover the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

It is also expected to be packed with features like chrome door handles, silver roof rails and blacked-out B-pillars. As per the carmaker, the Taigun will have a wheelbase measuring 2,651 mm.

In terms of interior, the Taigun will come with a dual-tone finish coupled with a massive 10.1-inch main infotainment screen along with a 10.2-inch digital instrument system. In addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the other top features include ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Volkswagen has packed a slew of safety features in this SUV. The Taigun will come with as many as six airbags for enhanced safety in addition to other features like anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control, tyre-pressure monitoring system and traction control.

Just like the Kushaq, there is no diesel variant for the Taigun either. This vehicle will come in 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged (petrol) and 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo (petrol). The former will have 113 hp and 175 Nm of torque, while the latter will have 148 hp and offer 250 Nm of torque.

Both the variants will be equipped with a standard six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre variant will have a six-speed torque converter and the 1.5 -litre variant will come with a 7-speed DCT automatic option.