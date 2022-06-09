Volkswagen Virtus officially launched: Check price, features, specifications

Volkswagen launched its much-awaited sedan Virtus in India today. The Virtus is the second product from VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the compact SUV Taigun being the first. The Virtus will replace the company’s ageing sedan Vento. It will be VW’s second MQB-A0-IN-based model.

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered in four broad variants that are Comfortline, Highline, Topline and GT Plus. The first three trims fall under the Dynamic Line category, and the GT Plus comes under the Performance Line trim. Pre-launch bookings for the Virtus are already underway and the car goes on sale from today.

Design

The face of the Virtus seems to be inspired by the 6th-gen Polo that is sold overseas. It has a familiar Volkswagen grille, with sharp LED projector headlamps that come with integrated LED DRLs. At the back it has the signature VW tail lamps. The design and character lines of the sedan are neat and uncluttered. The car sports 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels and plentiful usage of chrome on the rear bumper.

Engine and powertrain

The Virtus is offered with two engine options, 1.0-ltre TSI paired with a 6-speed MT and AT transmission and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI EVO engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

The 1.5-litre TSI motor churns out 150 PS power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The smaller variant puts out 115 PS power and 178 Nm peak torque.

Colour variants

The Virtus is offered in six different colours – Rising Blue Metallic, Carbon Steel Grey, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Wild Cherry Red.

Features, interior and accessories

The sedan gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech. It features a digital cockpit, ventilated seats and more.

About 90 accessories across exterior, interior, tyre, travel and comfort, car care, and lifestyle merchandise are packed in the latest sedan.

Safety

According to Volkswagen, the Virtus is equipped with over 40 active and passive safety features. These include, electronic differential lock, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, multi-collision brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control a rear parking camera, reverse parking sensors, and up to six airbags.

Dimensions

The Volkswagen Virtus is the longest sedan in the segment. It measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and has a height of 1,507 mm. The car has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

It offers a headroom of 1021 mm at front, 952 mm at the rear and offers a maximum leg room of 1020 mm at the front and 920 mm at the back.

The sedan offers a massive 521 litre boot space which is one of the largest in the segment.

Variant-wise prices

The variant-wise prices are mentioned below:

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Comfortline MT (manual transmission): Rs 11,21,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Highline MT: Rs 12,97,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Highline AT (automatic transmission): Rs 14,27,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Topline (manual transmission): Rs 14,41,900

Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Topline AT (automatic transmission): Rs 15,71,900

Performance Line 1.5 TSI GT Plus AT (automatic transmission): Rs 17,91,900

Volkswagen offers 4 year/1,00,000 km warranty, 4 years roadside assistance and 3 free services as standard across all models of the Virtus.

ALSO READ: Tata Nexon EV MAX launched: Check price, range and all features here