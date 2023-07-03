CNBC TV18
Volkswagen Virtus gets sporty GT DSG variant at Rs 16.19 lakh
By Vivek Dubey  Jul 3, 2023 5:36:00 PM IST (Published)

The Virtus is Volkswagen's midsize sedan that competes with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. The sedan is available in nine variants across three trim levels: Performance Line, Dynamic Line and Comfort Line.

German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen on Monday added a new sporty variant to its midsize sedan, the Virtus. The new 'GT DSG' trim comes with cosmetic and feature upgrades, along with a turbo-petrol engine and a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The company has priced the new Virtus GT DSG at Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable GT variant in the lineup.
Volkswagen Virtus ex-showroom prices:
Performance LinePrice
GT Plus DSGRs 18,56,900
GT Plus MTRs 16,89,900
GT DSGRs 16,19,900
Dynamic LinePrice
Topline ATRs 16,19,900
Topline MTRs 14,89,900
Highline ATRs 14,67,900
Highline MTRs 13,37,900
Comfortline MTRs 11,47,900
Design and features
This new variant of the car gets 'GT' branding on the grille, fenders and rear, as well as red-painted front brake callipers, a black rear spoiler, GT-themed upholstery and red ambient lighting.
X