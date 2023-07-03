Volkswagen Virtus gets sporty GT DSG variant at Rs 16.19 lakh

The Virtus is Volkswagen's midsize sedan that competes with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. The sedan is available in nine variants across three trim levels: Performance Line, Dynamic Line and Comfort Line.

German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen on Monday added a new sporty variant to its midsize sedan, the Virtus. The new 'GT DSG' trim comes with cosmetic and feature upgrades, along with a turbo-petrol engine and a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The company has priced the new Virtus GT DSG at Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable GT variant in the lineup.

Volkswagen Virtus ex-showroom prices:

Performance Line Price GT Plus DSG Rs 18,56,900 GT Plus MT Rs 16,89,900 GT DSG Rs 16,19,900

Dynamic Line Price Topline AT Rs 16,19,900 Topline MT Rs 14,89,900 Highline AT Rs 14,67,900 Highline MT Rs 13,37,900 Comfortline MT Rs 11,47,900

Design and features

This new variant of the car gets 'GT' branding on the grille, fenders and rear, as well as red-painted front brake callipers, a black rear spoiler, GT-themed upholstery and red ambient lighting.