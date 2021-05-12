Volkswagen teases its 7th-gen Polo GTI via sketch before June debut Updated : May 12, 2021 06:25:15 IST No updates yet on India launch of latest Polo; India sold 5th-gen Polo till 2020 New 'expressive' design will have an LED strip in front just like the Golf, a new-look tailgate Latest Polo will run on the brand's new IQ Light technology; engine specs to be confirmed at launch Published : May 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply