Volkswagen teases its 7th-gen Polo GTI via sketch before June debut

Ahead of its global debut in June, luxury carmaker Volkswagen has partially revealed its seventh-generation Polo GTI via a sketch.

However, there is no news of the latest VW Polo GTI being launched in India, even as Volkswagen India sold the face-lifted fifth-generation Polo GTI until 2020.

According to Autocar, the sketch was revealed ahead of Volkswagen's annual GTI weekend event, which was scheduled to be held from May 12-15 in Austria. The event, however, was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the revelation, the new Polo GTI will be based on the recently updated Polo. It's being labelled as ‘sharper, more dynamic, and power-packed.’

Design

The sketch shows that the new GTI will have an 'expressive design' with an LED strip in its front above an updated grille. The strip above the light bar has been inherited from its big brother Golf GTI.

Volkswagen has said the new Polo GTI will provide "exceptional driving dynamics in combination with exceptional everyday usability."

The LED headlights will be standard, while the tailgate has been redesigned.

Technology

The car will get the brand's new IQ Light technology.

The company stated that the new Polo will have multiple driver assistance features, besides a new MIB3 infotainment system. Volkswagen's optional driver assistance systems include Travel Assist and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features.

The Golf's new touch-sensitive sliders for controlling the interior temperature will be there in the new Polo.

Among other features of VW Polo, the automatic gearbox and airbags are expected to carry over to the seventh-generation GTI.