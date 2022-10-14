Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq get 5 stars in Global NCAP crash tests

By Anand Singha

Mini The Kushaq and Taigun are the first vehicles to be tested under the revised testing protocol and have acquired a 5-star rating, getting 29.64 points out of a possible 34 points in the adult occupant protection test.

The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq both received 5-star ratings in India under the new and updated crash test protocols of Global NCAP crash tests. Additionally, both midsize SUVs have received 5-star ratings for both adult and kid occupants.

Furthermore, they performed well in the child occupant protection test, receiving 42 points out of a potential 49.

The head and neck protection provided by the Kushaq and Taigun was deemed good by testers. The driver's chest, on the other hand, provided adequate protection, while the passenger's chest offered good protection.

Testers also noted that both SUVs included ISOFIX mounting locations on the exterior rear seats.

Piyush Arora, managing director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, in response to the rating, said, “Safety has always been central to our R&D process and the made-in-India, made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform is no exception."

According to the revised testing protocol, GNCAP employed a two-airbag version of the two SUVs for side impact tests with a deformable barrier, while a six-airbag version was used for the side pole impact test. In the former, the two got 14.5 points out of a possible 17, while in the latter, they obtained a 'OK' grade.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General, Global NCAP said, “We welcome and congratulate Skoda and Volkswagen’s initiative to meet Global NCAP’s new five star requirements for the Kushaq and Taigun through voluntary testing."

“We urge all car makers to aspire to and achieve this level of crash test performance going forward, maintaining the momentum of safety improvements we have seen steadily develop through our programme since we began our Indian testing in 2014,” he added.