Auto
Volkswagen launches new versions of Polo and Vento
Updated : September 04, 2019 02:38 PM IST
Volkswagen on Wednesday announced the launch of new versions of its top-selling cars Polo and Vento in the country.
The new version of Polo carries a price tag between Rs 5.82-9.88 lakh while the Vento costs Rs 8.76 lakh.
Both the cares will be available in diesel and petrol variants.
