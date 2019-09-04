Auto

Volkswagen launches new versions of Polo and Vento

Updated : September 04, 2019 02:38 PM IST

Volkswagen on Wednesday announced the launch of new versions of its top-selling cars Polo and Vento in the country.

The new version of Polo carries a price tag between Rs 5.82-9.88 lakh while the Vento costs Rs 8.76 lakh.