Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Friday announced the launch of its digitally integrated service outlets for pre-owned cars. With the launch of Das WeltAuto (DWA) Excellence Centres, the company aims to strengthen its one-stop solution to buy, sell or exchange certified pre-owned cars. Through these Centres, customers can avail a bouquet of features, including professional car evaluation, special finance offer, unique accessory packages and hassle-free transfer, the company said in a statement.

To begin with, the company has launched DWA Excellence Centres in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin and Thrissur. The company said it aims to offer a digitally enabled, professionally managed, value for money proposition to customers looking for individual mobility options. "In line with this, Volkswagen will introduce 17 DWA Excellence Centres by 2021, which will be based on stringent internal guidelines. In addition, the brand also conducts thorough verification and internal audits to ensure smooth functioning of DWA Excellence Centres," it said. The DWA facilities offer buying, selling or exchange of multi-brand pre-owned cars, which are thoroughly checked and certified along with offering genuine accessories, service and warranty packages (up to 12 months), insurance and financial support to prospective customers, it added.