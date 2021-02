They are considered Volkswagen's old warhorses, and they are back with renewed energy and engine. Volkswagen India has launched the turbo editions of Polo and Vento, company's two most trusted and successful cars in hatchback and sedan segments respectively.

Based on the comforting variants, Polo and Vento turbo editions are priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and 8.69 lakh respectively. As far as design is concerned, the two cars get some updates with a matt finish Turbo badge affixed to the fender. Besides the badge, a sporty spoiler adorns the TSI Turbo edition and the car also gets gloss-black ORVMs and premium quality seat covers.

While Polo turbo gets 15-inch razor alloy wheels, climate control automatic AC, Vento Turbo features 15-inch linas diamond-cut alloy wheels, climate control automatic AC with rear vent and cruise control. The car also features a height-adjustable driver's seat for convenient and smooth driving and flat-bottom steering wheel gives it a sporty look.

The colour options remain the same and the two cars come in Candy White, Carbon Steel, Reflex Silver, Toffee Brown, Lapiz Blue, and Sunset Red and an additional Flash Red in Polo.

Considered the best in the class engine, the 1.0-litre TSI engine in Polo, as well as Vento, produces 110PS of maximum power. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The company claims the car runs 18.24 kilometres per litre, making it a unique combination of performance and fuel efficiency.

Both the models are mated with a 6-speed manual transmission pumping out 175Nm of peak torque.