Volkswagen eyes 10% segment share in mid-sized SUV market in India

Volkswagen has launched its latest SUV offering in India, the Taigun at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10.4 lakhs. In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Ashish Gupta, the brand director for Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said that the company is targeting 10 percent of the mid-sized SUV market and a 3 percent overall market share in India.

Gupta said, "I am looking at, at least 10 percent segment share in the mid-sized SUV segment. The market sentiment has been very positive contrary to common sense during the pandemic. Since August last year, the market has been on a high. In fact, till February the growth was unprecedented and then we had a slowdown with the lockdowns in March-April but since then the market has been again at a very high level right now."

He said that mass electric vehicles will comprise close to 4-5 percent of the whole market by 2025-2026.

