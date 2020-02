German auto major Volkswagen on Monday said it is looking to focus on SUV segment in the Indian market with plans to drive in four such models over the next two years.

"There is a lot of excitement within our organization as we are transforming rapidly. We are making market specific strategies and we are on move to move forward here in India," Volkswagen brand board member Juergen Stackmann told reporters here.

Under its renewed strategy, the Volkswagen Group in India would be focusing on SUVs, he added.

"We will be bringing four new SUVs into the market within the next two years," Stackmann said.

He further said that the company has learned lessons from the past and taken corrective measures such as increasing localization levels, taking appropriate cost structures and innovations to suit the Indian market for the Volkswagen brand to have a strong foothold in India.

The increase in localization in India will also help the company to export products to markets like ASEAN, where it is currently struggling, at competitive prices and make a mark.

Similarly, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said the company is aiming for establishing an economically viable sales network.

The company with its partners has developed low-cost sales formats, he noted.

"Our plan is to ramp up sales touchpoints to 150 by the end of this year. By doing this we would have increased our touchpoints by over 30 percent since 2017," Knapp said.

On the cost of ownership front, he said, the last year has been very decisive for the company.

The company has rationalized all cost structures related to sales and aftersales, Knapp said.