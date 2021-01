Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess joined Twitter Wednesday, and his first tweet was a light-hearted jibe at professional rival and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Hello @Twitter! I’m here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues. And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk – after all, our ID.3 and e-tron have won the first markets in Europe. Looking forward to productive discussions! — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 20, 2021

The tweet garnered 3.9k 'likes', 394 'retweets' and hundreds of responses. It looks like Diess was referring to the positive performances of the first mass-market electric vehicles of VW and Audi brands in Europe, especially Germany, in their debut year, causing Tesla to lose market share there, stated a report in The Verge.

Tesla is the most valuable automobile company in the world with its market cap greater than General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen combined.

Musk had recently dethroned Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person. Diess, on his part, has been making constant efforts to capture a huge share in the electric vehicles market, which is presently dominated by Tesla.

Since his debut a day ago, Diess has already got over 11k followers. Musk, on the other hand, is very active on Twitter and commands a following of over 42.6 million people on the platform.

In fact, Tesla’s energy division is also hiring customer service specialists to help Musk handle Twitter and field those requests. The role calls for someone to address social media escalations directed at Musk.