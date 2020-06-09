  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand

Updated : June 09, 2020 11:08 AM IST

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand

You May Also Like

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement