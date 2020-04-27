Auto Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes take online sales route amid coronavirus pandemic Updated : April 27, 2020 05:20 PM IST Mercedes-Benz India said it has further developed its online sales platform and announced a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign 'Merc from Home'. The initiative focuses on the ease of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process, including online payment of products and services. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365