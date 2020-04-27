  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes take online sales route amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated : April 27, 2020 05:20 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz India said it has further developed its online sales platform and announced a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign 'Merc from Home'.
The initiative focuses on the ease of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process, including online payment of products and services.
Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes take online sales route amid coronavirus pandemic

You May Also Like

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement