VinFast loses $83 billion in market capitalisation on Tuesday after shares drop 44%

The eye popping rally in shares of Vietnamese Electric Vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto Ltd. came to a halt on Tuesday, as shares dropped 44 percent. The drop wiped off $83 billion in market capitalisation of the thinly traded stock.

As of Monday's close, the stock had become the third-most valued auto company in the world in terms of market capitalisation, only behind Toyota and Tesla. The stock had risen nearly 700 percent since it started trading on August 15 after merging with an SPAC.

Despite the wipeout, the unprofitable EV manufacturer has a market capitalisation of $107 billion, making it more valuable than the world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc., and FedEx Corp.

99 percent of VinFast's float is controlled by its founder Pham Nhat Yuong, Vietnam's richest man. The lack of shares available for trading subject it to extreme volatility as evident from the movements seen in the last two weeks.

Another stock with a tiny free float left investors baffled last year. Another US-listed company named AMDT Digital Inc. soared more than 32,000 percent in a few weeks, despite being a loss-making financial services company. At one point, its market value of over $400 billion surpassed even the likes of JPMorgan.

However, the stock is down 99 percent from those peaks and its market value has tumbled to $1.1 billion.

“VinFast’s current valuations are unsustainable,” said David Blennerhassett, an analyst who publishes on the Smartkarma platform. “And because there are so few VinFast shares available, anyone who buys, say 50,000 shares, will move the stock.”

VinFast's parent Vingroup JSC is a conglomerate spanning homes, hotels, hospitals and shopping malls. The group, together with its affiliates and lenders, have deployed $8.2 billion to fund VinFast’s operating expenses and capital expenditures over the last six years.

“There are similarities between the meteoric rise of VinFast and AMTD Digital given their small free float and meme stock angle,” said Ken Shih, head of wealth management for Greater China at Saxo Markets. “Investors should be careful of the price volatility.”

