A 700% surge in two weeks makes VinFast the world's third most valued automaker

An unprofitable Vietnamese Electric Vehicle manufacturer is not only the world's third most-valued automaker in just two weeks of going public, but also more valued than the likes of Goldman Sachs and Boeing.

Shares of VinFast Auto Pte. Ltd. surged another 20 percent on Monday, taking its total gains from the listing day of August 15 to nearly 700 percent! The stock currently has a market capitalisation of $190 billion, much higher than Goldman Sachs' $111 billion and Boeing's $137 billion.

At the day's high on Monday, the stock added nearly $33 billion to its market capitalisation. The company is now the third most-valued automaker in the world after Tesla and Toyota. VinFast's market capitalisation is now well above the combined value of legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors.

But hear comes the catch - VinFast barely has any public float. According to SEC filings, the company is almost etirely controlled by Vietnam's richest man - Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder of parent conglomerate Vingroup. Vuong has a 99.7 percent stake in VinFast.

The lack of public float makes the stock prone to volatility, which is evident from the fact that the stock has declined or surged 14 percent or more in 11 out of the last 12 trading sessions.

VinFast has crossed $200 billion in market value in just 10 trading sessions. The same market capitalisation was hit by Tesla in nearly 3,600 sessions, while Nvidia took 7,700 sessions to achieve this mark.

The Vietnamese Automaker went public on August 15 through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger this year with a blank-check company Black Spade Acquisition Co., founded by Casino Mogul Lawrence Ho.

A Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) is a type of investment vehicle created with the purpose of raising capital through an IPO to acquire a private company. They are known as blank-check companies as they do not have a specific acquisition target in mind.

SPACs have a specified timeframe to merger with another company. If the merger or acquisition does not happen within 18-24 months, the SPAC is then liquidated and all funds are returned to the investors. SPACs have a fixed IPO price of $10.

VinFast, which began building a factory in North Carolina last month, forecasts sales will reach 45,000 to 50,000 this year and Vuong predicts it will break even by the end of 2024. In May, it recalled all the electric sport utility vehicles shipped to the US over a software malfunction and the company also cut some of its US workforce amid modest sales.

The moves seen in VinFast give rise to a sense of Deja Vu. A similar frenzy was seen in Electric Vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc. in 2021. The stock was that year's biggest IPO, commanding a value of around $13 billion. Shares rose from their IPO price of $78 to $178 within two weeks before they came crashing down as fundamentals caught up.

Today, Rivian's shares are languishing around the mark of $20, with an all-time low of $11.

"This advance shows that there’s still plenty of froth in the marketplace," said Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. "It will take something more like a full-blown correction of 10% or so to push some real fear back into the marketplace," he added.

