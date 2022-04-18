Former road transport secy says govt should introduce standards to test EV batteries to avoid fires

Amid growing concerns over safety issues around electric vehicles (EVs) owing to multiple fire incidents recently, former Secretary of Road Transport Vijay Chhibber said that the incidents could have occurred due to design failure in the batteries and the government should introduce testing standards to prevent such incidents.

There has been no instance of the battery catching fire due to the charger, he said, adding that the fire in the battery pack can only occur due to a short circuit.

"It will be hazardous to jump to a conclusion on battery imports. There are quality standards for the material inside the battery," he said.

"I must admit we are trying to rush through the EV ecosystem, but there is a learning curve which we should have gone through," he said in an interview with CNBCTV-18.

Chhibber said there are no quality standards for design of the battery. "The government can prescribe standards for the number of hours and conditions in which a new battery design needs to be tested," he said, adding that it will be difficult to describe standards for battery design.

He said he expects the government to come up with standards for EV transportation. " We will have to look at the transportation of batteries. This is a learning curve for the e-mobility revolution," he said.

He also said it is time to re-look at the low voltage battery sector. "The time has come to look at all vehicles and include the exempted ones under the regulatory mechanisms," he said. He said there needs to be Indian Standards of Regulation.

He also said Ola is a serious player in the electric mobility game.

On Monday, an Okinawa Autotech dealership burnt down to ashes in Tamil Nadu owing to a reported fire in an e-scooter belonging to the company.

Earlier this month, 40 electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles, a venture of the Shah group, caught fire in a transport container in Nashik.

On March 28, another incident was reported from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, while a another incident was reported on March 29 in Chennai where an electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire.