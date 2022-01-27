Views: The wheels to drive EV adoption

Automobiles have been the face of Indian manufacturing and any disruption has serious consequences for not just the sector, but the entire economy.

A recent example is the global chip shortage which has crippled the auto industry. Big manufacturers like Maruti, Hyundai, TATA Motors, Mahindra were forced to stop production, leading to long wait periods for lakhs of customers.

This crisis should act as an eye-opener for the government and drive home the need to have a self-sustained, secured supply chain for the automobile sector. Capacity augmentation also brings with it the opportunity to build for the future . EVs represent that future. The nascent and fast-evolving sector presents India with the opportunity to take a lead and helm the EVolution.

The upcoming budget is the perfect platform for the government to entice investors and build an enabling framework for the EV industry as a whole. EV sales have doubled in 2021, despite the pandemic and will only accelerate here on.

The sector stands at an inflection point, presenting the opportunity for India to identify electric vehicles as one of the key drivers of economic growth as we build the path to achieve our goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. It is possible only if the sectoral needs are recognised and addressed now. The aim after all is not just to manufacture to meet domestic demand, but in fact, becoming the EV manufacturing hub of the world. The ease of doing business is absolutely imperative for any sector to grow, especially when promoting indigenous manufacturing.

The PLI schemes for battery technology and auto components are a step in the right direction, with an array of investors already showing interest in capitalising on the offer. But actual production will take a few years to begin and for the incentives to kick-in. The government, could in the meantime fix the inverted duty structure on batteries, charging infrastructure and retrofitment kits, by bringing down the GST rate from 18 to 5 percent, at par with EVs and thereby helping the ecosystem to grow. This will not only attract end-users and service providers by making it an affordable business but also will help in faster adoption of EVs.

A self-reliant supply chain is aspirational and cannot happen overnight. India’s dependency on global markets to procure raw materials and some EV parts will continue for a few more years till we indigenise and scale our supply chain to fulfill our growing demands. So during these initial few years, lowering import duty on certain parts will not only reduce the production cost but also encourage new businesses to get into manufacturing. Even though the government has announced a PLI scheme for both battery and for auto and auto components in order to fast track investments in technology and manufacturing, it will take a few years for the actual production and incentive disbursement to start.

Apart from fixing the supply chain through the instrument of GST, we also need to drive in more foreign investment. India has an edge here, with a lot of traction from global auto companies who are willing to enter the Indian market because of the low cost and vast army of educated engineers and researchers. By relaxing the FDI policy to provide ease of doing business in the country, the government can further attract growth of investment, income and boost employment.

The entry and presence of global players in the market will lead to healthy competition, better productivity, sharing of best practices and overall growth in the industry. Providing tax benefits to EV manufacturers (including battery and components) in the form of deduction or exemption of its profits through tax holidays for the initial few years will attract companies to invest in EVs in India and also encourage our domestic players to add EVs to their portfolio.

The foreign investments will also bring the necessary R&D along with it which itself has the opportunity to be more business-friendly through the provisions in the budget. The success of tax benefits in R&D is evident in companies like Samsung and Rolls Royce choosing to set up their research hub in the country But during the 2016-17 budget the weighted deduction benefit was reduced from 200 percent to 150 percent and April 2020 onwards the deduction has been restricted to 100 percent.

This resulted in lesser R&D centres being established in India in subsequent years. Budget 2022 should focus on increasing the weighted tax deductions on R&D expenditure to encourage in-house R&D which will help in making India the next frontier for research on cutting-edge technologies and a home for globally-minded innovations. This will go a long way in achieving the vision of a global manufacturing hub in India.

The budget should be used to make a clear statement that India is looking for allies to drive the EV revolution and also encourage its domestic players to innovate and step up. The business-friendly policies and subsequent increase in investment boosts the confidence in the government’s ability to not just call for the action but also sets it up as the enabler in the drive for EVs. This is the time when the government can send a strong message to the entire industry, consumers and investors that the time for EV is right here and right now.

The author Shilpi Samantray is Lead-Electric Mobility at the Ola Mobility Institute

Views are personal

