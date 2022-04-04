View: Creating a user centric mobility paradigm

In today's sharing economy, Mobility-as-a-Service(MaaS) could emerge as a medium to move in a sustainable way, blurring the lines between ownership and access within the mobility space. The increased use of new mobility services could culminate in delivering collaborative options, disrupting the current mobility paradigm to increasingly embrace the sharing culture within a single platform—MaaS could be the centre of this disruption.

While there are several definitions for MaaS, they are all built around a few central ideas. MaaS is envisioned to bridge the inequities, inefficiencies, and externalities of the urban mobility system through a customer-centric paradigm shift. The basic idea is to move away from the traditional ‘ownership’ model and allow commuters to get to their desired destination in the most optimal way possible.

Cities around the world are making use of technology to improve network utilisation and efficiency and improve the journey experience for commuters. The advent of smartphone applications has ushered in more choice and convenience for people when planning a trip. As social and digital evolution help move beyond the aspirational needs of vehicle ownership, efficiency, safety, affordability, reliability and accessibility play an important role in commuters mobility choices.

Today, the ubiquitous availability of digital technologies, providing real-time information, helps commuters decide how, when and where to travel. MaaS can be seen as a bridge between this digital world and mobility services—a technology-driven innovation providing multiple options with several permutations and combinations to users. MaaS could become a harbinger toward a more user-centric mobility paradigm, having all the ingredients to make city commuting convenient.

The differentiating characteristic of MaaS to current mobility services lies in its level of integration. These include integration of mobility services, booking and payment, information as well as societal and environmental goals. MaaS gives people easy access to a wide range of well-integrated travel options that contribute to making urban transport sustainable without limiting people's mobility. MaaS could provide technology companies the necessary push and platform to service their products.

Traditionally each mobility service is conceived independently of each other that is invariably leading to inefficiency. Building a framework supporting public transit, active mobility and shaping private sector initiative and technology while developing a multimodal travel through MaaS could address some of these inefficiencies. However, with MaaS being data-driven, access to open data and open format becomes critical. Data could further propel in creating services particular to the needs of commuters and filling the gaps in the mobility space, pushing shared mobility to a new horizon. This will enable all to engage in the ecosystem and provide their services driving the shift from ownership to access.

The current economic environment of escalating fuel prices is triggering a switch to alternatives. While a switch from ICE to EV is desirable, it still falls short of meeting the ownership to service paradigm. However, not falling into the rabbit hole of growth, congestion and dealing with congestion, requires new ways of thinking about mobility paradigms. Today India stands at a crossroad of a mobility shift. EOMI 2018 indicates that 50 percent of car owners are willing to shift to alternative forms of transport provided there are better services. The willingness to adopt new technology-based services is evident from the growth in applications. According to a report from Frost & Sullivan, India’s new mobility market is expected to reach $90 billion by 2030, and MaaS in particular is expected to reach $3.36 billion.

ALSO READ | London Eye: Punches beneath a diplomatic purdah

Currently, in India there are several ride-sharing, carpooling and bike-taxis apps. Each creates an opportunity for improving the commuter experience. However, moving toward better services is not just providing more options but rather better access to the various services available. As the potential car buying demographic is slowly changing, a revolution of MaaS could accelerate the change toward the new service oriented paradigm which is more user-centric.

In designing a MaaS platform data is critical. Data collected through MaaS will help develop more services and products that are user specific through new business models. These will be beneficial to commuters who have more choice, to business as they are able to attract more revues through higher usage and eventually the government's vision of shifting people towards mass transit systems.

Going forward, there is a need to build a strategic vision and understand how MaaS can add value for users. Providing a flexible regulatory approach will allow for its evolution. The mobility sector has a range of challenges that it must continue to address, including the threat of COVID-19 , issues of socioeconomic inequality and access and climate change among other things. Thinking inclusively and keeping the user at the centre will enable the mobility sector to get closer to solving problems.

MaaS has the potential to nurture the mobility ambitions of cities. A technology-enabled future, in which citizens transition away from ownership in favour of a rich range of tailored mobility services will create measurable impact. Successful design and deployment of MaaS should be considered as a journey requiring a comprehensive approach, including strategic, technical, regulatory, and change consideration enabling a shift toward car-free cities, reduced congestion, and greater sustainability.

—Roshan Toshniwal is Associate Director and leads Urban Mobility at the Ola Mobility Institute. Anish Michael is Research Associate-Urban Mobility the Institute. Views expressed are personal