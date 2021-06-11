Vehicle wholesales fall 65% in May amid COVID-19 disruptions: SIAM

Vehicle wholesales in India across categories declined by 65 percent in the month of May as compared to April this year as lockdowns across various states impacted dispatches to dealers, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total vehicle wholesales across categories in May 2021 stood at 4,42,013 units as against 12,70,458 units in April this year.

Passenger vehicle wholesales witnessed a decline of 66 percent to 88,045 units in May as compared to April this year. Passenger vehicle wholesales in April stood at 2,61,633 units.

Two-wheeler dispatches to dealers in May fell by 65 percent to 3,52,717 units from 9,95,097 units in April.

Motorcycle sales declined 56 percent to 2,95,257 units as against 6,67,841 units in April, while scooter sales plunged 83 percent to 50,294 units from 3,00,462 units, MoM.

Three-wheeler sales dropped by 91 percent to 1,251 units, as compared to 13,728 units in April.

SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said many states were under lockdown due to COVID-19 cases for the most part of May thus impacting overall sales and production during the month.

"Many members (auto cos) had also shut down their manufacturing plants to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)