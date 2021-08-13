Vehicle Scrappage Policy will play key role in 'Waste to Wealth' programme, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Vehicle Scrappage Policy will play a key role in the 'Waste to Wealth' programme. He said that vehicle scrapping will help in phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. He was addressing an investor summit in Gujarat via video conference on the launch of vehicle scrappage policy.

The Prime Minister said that modernity in mobility reduces the burden of travel and transportation and it will prove helpful for economic development.

"We're about to enter the 75th year of Independence. The next 25 years are very important for the country, from this point onward. In these 25 years, changes are going to take place in our way of working, in our daily lives, in our businesses," said Modi

The Investor Summit is being organised to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy . The summit is being organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Gujarat government. It is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and saw the participation from potential investors, industry experts, and central and state governments concerned.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were present on the occasion. Gadkari said around 99 percent of recovery (metal waste) can be done with regular scrapping which will bring down the cost of raw material by approx 40 percent. He added that it will make components less expensive and increase competitiveness in the international market.

With inputs from PTI