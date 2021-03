Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the vehicle scrappage policy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (March 18). The policy aims to keep old polluting vehicles off the roads while promoting newer vehicles to boost growth in the auto sector, which has been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner gets the scrap value of the old vehicle from the scrapping centre, which would be about 4-6 percent of the ex-showroom price of the new vehicle.

State governments to be advised to offer a road tax rebate of up to 25 percent for a personal vehicle and 15 percent for commercial vehicles.

Waiver of registration fees for the purchased vehicle.

Vehicles will have to undergo mandatory fitness tests once their registration ends.

Commercial vehicles will have to undergo this test after the completion of 15 years, and private vehicles after 20 years.

Those vehicles failing the fitness test will be defined as ‘End of Life Vehicle’.

To discourage people from running old vehicles, the re-registration fees will be increased.

Automated fitness centres will be set up across the country to ease the scrapping process.

The voluntary vehicle scrappage policy was announced in the Union Budget in February. The policy is likely to kick in later this year.