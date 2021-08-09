Vehicle retails in July up 34% YoY; sales down 13% compared to July 2019: FADA

Total vehicle retails have advanced by 34.12 percent in the month of July 2021 on a YoY basis. When compared to July 2019 (a regular pre-covid month), the recovery is visible as the deficit reduced to low double digits of -13.22 percent, Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said while releasing vehicle retail data for July 2021.

"On a YoY basis, all categories were in green with 2W up by 28 percent, 3W up by 83 percent, PV up by 63 percent, tractor up by 7 percent and CV up by 166 percent. After Tractors, PV for the first time showed strong numbers by clocking 24 percent growth when compared to the pre-covid month of July 2019," FADA said.

"Semiconductor situation is becoming quite grave with supply-side constraints," the data showed.

FADA has been raising red flags about semi-conductor shortage for quite some time. The situation is now becoming grave with ever-increasing supply-side constraints. The delta variant and the possibility of third-wave continues to remain a threat for stable auto retails.

Commenting on how July 2021 performed, FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati said, “With the entire country now open, July continues to see a robust recovery in Auto Retails as demand across all categories remain high. The low base effect also continues to play its part. With all categories in green, CV’s continue to see an increase in demand especially in the M&HCV segment with the government rolling out infrastructure projects in many parts of the country. PV’s witnesses high demand specially with buzz around new launches and compact SUV segments."

"The waiting period due to supply side constraints have been persisting since quite a few months and is now becoming a deep routed issue for OEM’s. The 2W segment though continues to see positive demand YoY, the rate of recovery remains sluggish as customers at the bottom of the pyramid suffer with poor disposable income and rural markets where covid cases were high during the second wave," he said.

On the near-term outlook, FADA said the month of August has started on a positive note as demand and enquiry levels continue to improve across all categories.

"With IMD forecasting a normal monsoon during August- September period, sowing operations will pick up gradually. This will have a rub-off effect on rural sales especially in the tractor segment," it said.