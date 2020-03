Retail demand for new vehicles improved in February, but not as much as the industry expected, the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) said on Thursday.

The trend turned positive across categories, barring passenger vehicles (PV). Rural demand was particularly strong, with tractor registrations increasing 13.5 percent year-on-year.

Two-wheeler registrations grew 1.5 percent, three-wheelers, 21 percent and commercial vehicles, 13 percent. PV sales, however, were down 1 percent.

FADA said liquidating BS-IV inventory remained a challenge, especially with banks and NBFCs reluctant to fund new BS-IV orders. CNBC-TV18 had reported that top banks stopped financing BS-IV wholesale orders starting February 15, and even earlier in some cases.

The situation in two-wheeler inventories was worrying, FADA said. Its survey of dealers revealed that "a very high number of 2W dealers will not be able to fully liquidate their BS-IV inventory and expressed inadequate support from their OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for 100 percent liquidation of this stock."

Coronavirus impacting walk-ins to auto showrooms

Consumer sentiment has also taken a beating due to the coronavirus scare and the stock market crash, prompting many prospective buyers to defer their purchases, FADA said.

OEMs have been expressing concerns over ramping up BS-VI production in the absence of adequate supplies from China, making the transition to the cleaner emissions regime more difficult. Considering this environment of uncertainty, the auto sector’s outlook for the month of March remains negative, FADA added.